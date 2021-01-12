SEX AND THE CITY: THE RETURN OF THE SERIES WITH SARAH JESSICA PARKER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

If you loved Sex and the City there is great news for you: the series continues!

It was announced a new chapter entitled “And Just Like That …” and confirmed the return of Sarah Jessica Parker, or Carrie Bradshaw, of Cynthia Nixon in the role of Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis in those of Charlotte York.

There will not be the fourth protagonist of the original series, Samantha Jones played by Kim Cattrall.

Variety reports that the revival of Sex and the City will be produced for the American streaming service HBO Max and that it will follow the adventures of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte between love and friendships at 50. It will be 10 episodes of half an hour each and production will begin in New York in late spring.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis shared on Instagram a first teaser of the return of the series, in which images of the Big Apple alternate and words on a screen, recited by the voice of Carrie.

Sex and the City debuted in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004.

The series continued with two films, one released in 2008 and the other in 2010. There was also a spin-off, The Carrie Diaries, from 2013.