SEX AND THE CITY: THE SUPER CACHET OF SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND THE OTHER PROTAGONISTS FOR THE RETURN OF THE SERIES

Sarah Jessica ParkerCynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be able to order a lot of cosmopolitans and buy a mountain of Manolo Blahniks with the cachet of the return of Sex and the City!

A new chapter in the series was recently announced which will be titled ” And Just Like That… ” and which will be released for the American streaming service, HBO Max.

Three original protagonists – Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as Carrie BradshawMiranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York – will participate, while there will be Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

According to Variety, the three lead actresses will earn more than $ 1 million per episodeTen episodes of half an hour each are scheduled, so a total of over ten million dollars each.

A super cachet but in line with that of the superstars who are lately giving themselves to TV series, such as Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Jeff Bridges, and Kerry Washington.

 

The return of Sex and the City will follow the adventures of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte between love and friendships at 50. Production will begin in New York in late spring.

