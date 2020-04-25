Sexual harassment : Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are breaking the taboo in “Scandal”

A year before the movement #MeToo, the sexual harassment had already been denounced in the case of Fox News, in 2016. In “Scandal”, which received the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie embody the journalists who toppled the boss of the channel, Roger Ailes.

The history of this man, media overkill, death in 2017, has already been the subject of a series, called “The loudest voice” and is currently on Canal+, which recounts his years spent at the head of Fox News. This famous producer who has worked with presidents Richard Nixon and George Bush father, to the time it leaves the chain CNBC to join the company News Corp of Rupert Murdoch in 1995, is remarkably integrated by Russell Crowe, totally metamorphosed.

In this adaptation on the big screen signed Jay Roach, and of which the scenario is signed Charles Randolph (oscar-winning for “The Big Short”), it is the turn of John Lithgow to slip into the skin of the predator who fantasizes about his employees. The facts are shocking and disturbing, as the trial of the producer Harvey Weinstein is currently being held in the United States.

Until 2016, Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, was the presenting feature of the news channel conservative. Known for having hosted the morning program “Fox & Friends”, this former Miss America who ran then “The Real Story” is dismissed and decides to lift the veil, in the summer of 2016, on the actions of the president and founder of the chain of continuous information.

Quickly, Gretchen Carlson is joined by Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), another presenter and former lawyer who had interviewed the candidate for the presidency of the United States, Donald Trump on his sexism, during the debates in the republican primaries. The latter accuses his boss of having wanted to kiss him many times, without denying that she was ready to do anything to climb the ladder. Ditto for Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie), fictional character, to which Roger Ailes asked during an interview raising her dress up to see his underwear. In exchange, he promises her a career on the small screen.

Of the victims in the face of adversity

“Megyn is the central narrative of the film. She is our Dante, the one that takes us into the bowels of this world. Gretchen is the moral centre, in the sense that it defines the problem and selects the most heroic. And Kayla is the emotional center of our story : it is she that one identifies when she is subjected to harassment. The story of Kayla is the one you hear the least often ; the woman who yields to a stalker, it is through it that we can see what this means in a life. I do not want to carry that burden to a real person, so I made a fictional character,” explains the screenwriter, Charles Randolph.

Enjoying a treatment narrative is chronological, the film, which is inspired by one of the top business media in recent years in the scenes of american television, mainly owes its success to the interpretation of these three main actresses. In particular, Charlize Theron which blends in completely with her character.

The actress and producer of south africa, which advocates for equal pay in Hollywood, has adopted the held-hued tart that wore the star of “The Kelly Five’, has worked on his voice by listening to multiple recordings at the wheel of his car, and spent three hours a day in makeup to look like Megyn Kelly with his square jaw. A remarkable performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best actress. The prize was eventually awarded to Renée Zellweger for “Judy” at the 92nd ceremony, which was held on 9 February, in Los Angeles.