Sexy in a bikini, she is styling in her garden ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Heidi Klum always remains confined to her home. Wanting to stay very tidy, the supermodel has found a foolproof way to take care of her hair.

Heidi Klum always respects both the containment. In quarantine with her husband Tom Kaulitz, the model of 46-year-old has not the intent of neglect. If hairdressers are still closed in the Atlantic, the beautiful blonde has found THE solution to take care of her hair !

Hairdresser at your home !

Privileged thanks to its status as top model international, Heidi Klum has therefore had the good idea of using his barber staffLorenzo Martin. The one who was wearing the biggest stars (like Britney Spears or Mariah Carey) is installed in the garden of the model.

The latter has immortalized the moment glamour in a photo posted on Instagram. In lingerie and with her mask, Heidi Klum had no shortage of sensuality. For his part, Lorenzo Martin has holed up an umbrella to slip his arms. It is what it is !

In the caption, one could read :

My darling ! We found a way ! Make wicks by respecting social distancing ! I love you Lorenzo Martin.

Dahhling we found a way !😷😷 Social distancing highlights.

Love you @hairbylorenzomartin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gcGjfpJL9B — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) May 19, 2020

After that, you will not be able to blame it on to the model to comply with the distancing social.