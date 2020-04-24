sexy outfit to announce the release of a new clip !

Bella Throne has announced a big news on the social networks. The young woman will release a brand new clip for the containment.

Good news for fans of Bella Thorne. The 22-year old woman comes to announce the release of a new clipthrough a photo ultra sexy ! MCE TV says it all !

No rest for Bella Thorne. Despite the quarantine, the singer and actress wants to keep in shape and to keep a semblance of daily life.

For this, the star has chosen to reveal a great new social network. In fact, Bella Thorne has taken hold of his account Instagram in order to post a picture of it.

“Should I do a training course in live or something like that ? Today I’m going to post a clip of music before. Day 19 of the quarantine. “ Can we then read in the caption of the selfie.

An announcement that surely has a lot longer to fans of the young woman. In effect, after several singles, the singer was finally launched in a grand project.

Thus, the interpreter of Katie Price in the film Midnight Sun had made fly with sthere first album, What Do You See Now ? 2019.

Bella Thorne: dressed in super sexy to announce the release of a new clip !

Bella Thorne promises a clip to his fans !

Faithful to itself, Bella Thorne is so appeared more sexy than ever on the social networks. In sportswear, the former star Disney has set fire to his Instagram.

Wearing a bra top and a white mini shorts accompaniedthe young woman has hair wild and a face that is very serious.

Luscious lips and breasts then, at the honor on the selfie of Bella Thorne. An image that seems to have conquered the internet.

In fact, there were more than 1 million to like the post of the star and of thousands to comment on his photo ultra sexy ! “Beautiful “ ; “Very nice “ ; “Too cute “ or even a simple “Wow. “

So many messages that prove that the singer has, once again, the sensation on his account Instagram !