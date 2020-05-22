Shad Gaspard, a former wrestler, was found dead drowned in an attempt to save his son – Gala – CAMEROON MAGAZINE – CAMEROON INFO

Agency 6 Media

|

Thursday 21 may 2020 at 14h57

“My prayers for the wife of Shad Gaspard, his son and his family during this time unspeakable. Dude, you were a solid man, very solid. A chic type. “It is with these words that the star of the catch became a movie actor, Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to the former wrestler Shad Gaspard. One that has evolved within the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), was found dead on Wednesday, 20 may, reports us site TMZ.

Last Sunday, he had disappeared in the sea, to Venice Beach, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, in the United States. The former star of the wrestling that had taken his retirement in 2010 was 39 years old. According to the Associated Press, it was approximately 45 metres from the shore the last time he was seen before that a wave will not die. An accident that occurred while he was swimming with his 10 year old son, Aryeh, and several people. The swimming session has gone wrong because of a bad current. The rescuers first saved the little boy, at the request of the dad, who is in some way sacrificed himself for his son. Because, at the time the rescuers returned to retrieve Shad Gaspard, it was too late, he had been carried away.

Wednesday, may 20, according to TMZ, it is 1: 30am in the morning that the body of the former wrestler, who became famous thanks to the group of catch-Cryme Tyme before bouncing back as an actor in film and television, was found by a person who called the police. Shortly after, members of the family and close friends gathered on the beach as a tribute. Shortly after, a press conference was held, confirming that the body found in the sea, matched the description of one of Shad Gaspard.

Dwayne Johnson (Fast & the Furious : Hobbs & Shaw) : the day when with his family he found himself in the street

PHOTOS -mother’s day : Darina Vartan, Rihanna, David Beckham… celebrate the woman in their life

VIDEO – Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), the next president of the United States ?

PHOTO – Dwayne Johnson : his glowing tribute to his father Rocky

VIDEO – find out who is ” the living man, the more sexy of the planet “

“It is set” : Emmanuel Macron has already decided the fate of Edouard Philippe

“It’s going to be terrible” : the relatives of Emmanuel Macron fear that after may 11,

Death of Christophe : accused of opportunism, his son counter-attack

“It is a never-before-seen” : the challenge that Emmanuel Macron requires its ministers

Evelyne Leclercq : the ex-hostess gives its new full containment

The son of Sylvester Stallone found dead

Usher: his rescued son just!

Ashton Kutcher found his passion

A former Miss Uruguay found hanging

How Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have tried to save their marriage

At Cannes, Madonna and Guy Ritchie had tried to save their relationship

Vin Diesel

Paul Walker

Mark Wahlberg

Jordana Brewster

Adrianne Palicki

Jennifer Carpenter

Alexandra Daddario

Kevin Hart

Barbara Palvin

Colton Haynes

Kelly Rohrbach

Luke Bracey

Michael Jace

Priyanka Chopra

Seann William Scott

John David Washington

VIDEO – Roselyne Bachelot on the verge of tears : “I am under the blow of emotion “

PHOTO – Christophe Castaner on crutches on the steps of the Elysée

PHOTO – Charlotte Gainsbourg shared a rare snapshot of his daughter, Joe, 8 years of age, and enchants his fans

Emmanuel Macron : the phone call that took critics by surprise

Charles Spencer, brother of Diana : what are its links with William and Harry ?

Home

Source: https://www.gala.fr/l_actu/news_de_stars/shad-gaspard-ancien-catcheur-retrouve-mort-noye-en-tentant-de-sauver-son-fils_448692

Shad Gaspard