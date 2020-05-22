Shad Gaspard, a former wrestler, was found dead drowned in an attempt to save his son

“My prayers for the wife of Shad Gaspard, his son and his family during this time unspeakable. Dude, you were a solid man, very solid. A chic type. “ It is with these words that the star of the catch became a movie actor, Dwayne Johnson has paid tribute to the former wrestler Shad Gaspard. One that has evolved within the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), was found dead on Wednesday, 20 may, reports the american site TMZ.

Last Sunday, he had disappeared in the sea, to Venice Beach, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, in the United States. The former star of the wrestling that had taken his retirement in 2010 was 39 years old. According to the Associated Press, it was approximately 45 metres from the shore the last time he was seen before that a wave will not die. An accident that occurred while he was swimming with his 10 year old son, Aryeh, and several people. The swimming session has gone wrong because of a bad current. The rescuers first saved the little boy, at the request of the dad, who is in some way sacrificed himself for his son. Because, at the time the rescuers returned to retrieve Shad Gaspard, it was too late, he had been carried away.

He had become an actor

Wednesday, may 20, according to TMZ, it is 1: 30am in the morning that the body of the former wrestler, who became famous thanks to the group of catch-Cryme Tyme before rebounding as an actor in film and television, was found by a person who called the police. Shortly after, members of the family and close friends gathered on the beach as a tribute. Shortly after, a press conference was held, confirming that the body found in the sea, matched the description of one of Shad Gaspard.

