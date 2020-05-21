Shad Gaspard, former WWE wrestler, was found drowned to death in Venice Beach

He had been missing at sea since last weekend. The body of Shad Gaspard was found Wednesday in Venice Beach, a neighborhood of Los Angeles (California, Usa), reports the site TMZ.

Former wrestler of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the victim, 39-year-old went for a swim last Sunday with his 10 year old son. With several people, they were caught by a strong current. The agency Associatd press explains that Shad Gaspard was about 45 meters away from the shore the last time he was seen before that a wave will not die.

Save his son before being washed away

His wife wished to thank the first responders and the coast guard managed to help their son, Aryeh. Shad Gaspard asked them to prioritize the boy when they arrived at their height. The return of first-aiders, Gaspard had been swallowed up.

Shad Gaspard has acquired a certain notoriety thanks to the group of wrestling Cryme Tyme. He retired in 2010 before turning to the screens with a few roles on tv and in the cinema.

Dwayne Johnsonaka The Rock, as an international superstar in the wrestling and movie player the best paid in the world, has lent his support to his colleague to ring. Sending his prayers to the wife of Shad Gaspard, his son and their family, the actor of the film series Fast & furious has described the lost at sea as ” a solid man, very solid. A chic type “