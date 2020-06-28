Shake It Up! Disney+ : the series that was revealed Zendaya before Spider-Man and Euphoria – News-Series TV

Musical series stamped Disney, Shake It Up has revealed the actress Zendaya, who burst onto the screen in the Euphoria, and that will soon be in the Dunes. Back on Shake It Up, a series for young teen fans of the dance.

Available in Disney+It , Shake It Up ! it is a series for young adults which revealed that the actresses Bella Thorne and Zendaya. They embody, respectively, Cece and Rocky, two young teens who live in Chicago and dream of becoming professional dancers. Has the strength of perseverance, Cece and Rocky are picked to integrate the famous show of Shake It Up Chicago and dancing on the plateau. Despite completely different personalities, Rocky and Cece take advantage of their strong friendship for the exercise of your passion and hope to be propelled by the show.

The series follows the two young people in their daily lives, both at school and in the show Shake It Up Chicago, where the competition is fierce with other young prodigies very ambitious. Fun, fast, and of high color, Shake It Up ! Gives large and small in a furious desire to dance in front of your tv, thanks to the boundless energy of two actresses are very involved. The last share many points in common with their characters : Bella Thorne is dyslexic as Cece and Zendaya is a vegetarian, like Rocky.

A springboard for Zendaya

If Bella Thorne is illustrated in the following movies younger, with the exception of the Murder of the Nation by Sam Levinson, the career of Zendaya exploded after his experience in Shake It Up ! At the end of the series in 2013, the young actress still hangs in the Disney universe by turning on other popular shows of the signature, and has even been awarded from 2015 to 2018 to its own series that is named Agent K. C.. After having lent his voice to several animated films, Zendaya was chosen to represent MJ in the new movie Spider-Man worn by Tom Holland. This function opens new perspectives, and the actress appears in parallel on the film The Greatest Showman. The HBO series of the Euphoria of the who has the title role confirms their talent and we found it at the end of the year in the remake of Dune, by Denis Villeneuve.

