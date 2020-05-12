Shakira and Gerard Pique : it was nine years ago, they officialisaient their relationship

INSTANT VINTAGE. She was a megastar of the song, it one of the best footballers in the world. For ten years now, the beautiful Shakira and swoon-worthy Gerard Pique live a beautiful love story !

Since August 2010, rumors were circulating about the close ties between the singer and the footballer… The mega-star colombian of the song, after having conquered Latin America, had over the rest of the world with its tubes, eye-catching and swaying in a sexy way. Chosen to interpret the hymn of the football world Cup in 2010, had met one of the stars of FC Barcelona and of world football on the shooting of the clip Waka, Waka, in the spring of this year. “We are friends, nothing more !”, was proclaimed the defender of FC Barcelona Gerard Pique. In reality, the powerful spell of Shakira had already done its work…

At this time, Shakira was with Antonio de la Rųa, and Gerard Pique with his girlfriend of the time. But spellbound by the beautiful Colombian, ten years his senior, Gerard Pique asks him finally have his number. And all of the love shy and awkward shouldn’t be afraid, Gerard Pique, any football star that he is, was not flamboyant ! A few months later, as the competition is about to start, and he knows that Shakira has arrived in South Africa, the young man decides to talk to him… of the climate south african !

For the dredge, Gerard spoke to him about… the weather !

“I sent him an SMS to find out what time it was. In general, when you send a stupid question it was an answer of the type : “It is cold, take a coat.” But she wrote a long paragraph, with details on the changes of temperature during the day. I said to myself : “Jesus, this is not normal.” Details showed that there was affection, he told on the Spanish channel TV3 in 2016. We started to send messages during the world Cup, but the only chance I had to see it, it was to be in the final because it provided for the show during the closing ceremony. So I told him that if I had to go to the finals to see it, I’ll do it !” A promise kept since la Roja has played in the final of the competition on July 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, that it has even won against the netherlands.

They will wait for the beginning of the next year to separate themselves from their companions and start their story. But then, everything is accelerated ! Shakira settled as soon in Barcelona and in February 2011, the small cachotiers appeared finally coast to coast on a photo published on Facebook. A month later, they had finally their love to the big day. A few more months and Shakira announced to be pregnant, giving birth to their little Milan on January 22, 2013. “It is a man very generous and reliablesaid Shakira in an interview with the magazine Love. He cares so much for me and the children… Since Milan was born, it has always been there to change diapers, play with children… I have always admired for his strong character and his enthusiasm for life, but also because it is a father’s tender and mild.” To the point that the lovers will not wait long to grow their family. The little Sasha was born on January 29, 2015.

“If I ever get married one day, it will be with him !”

Today, almost ten years after their love at first sight, the footballer and the diva are still in love and flow of happy days with their two sons, Milan, is now 7 years old, and Sasha, 5 years old. Gerard Pique, who retired from football since August 2018, became a business man. With its group Kosmos, he was particularly involved in the reform of the Davis Cup. Passionate about tennis since always, he managed to plunge it ! For its part, Shakira is continuing her career. Her show at the Super Bowl with J. Lo last February still has thrilled millions of viewers. At the same time, it invests in the humanitarian field. The one who, at the age of 26, became the youngest Unicef ambassador, is also at the origin of a foundation to help disadvantaged children in Latin America, Alas. With several other Latin american artists, including Ricky Martin and Miguel Bosé, it was the aim to fight against the poverty of this region of the world.

And the marriage ? This is not really in the projects of these two hyperactive ! “We already have the essential, you know ?, was entrusted with Shakira at the magazine Glam Belleza Latina. We have a beautiful relationship, of love, and a baby. I think that these aspects of our relationship are perfectly established, and that the marriage will not change that. But if I ever get married one day, this will be the lucky one !”

