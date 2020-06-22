Shakira and Miley Cyrus in concert on Saturday to raise donations for a vaccine against the coronavirus

The stars of the pop world such as Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, and Miley Cyrus will perform Saturday night during a concert on television and online to support the donations for the research of a vaccine against the coronavirus which is accessible to all in the world, announced Monday the european Commission, co-organizer of a campaign that started last may 28.

This concert is the culmination of this campaign,”Overall objective: united for our future“launched by the eu executive and the international NGO Global citizenship. It is the image of a concert similar already organized on the 18th of April to pay tribute to the nursing staff.

The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson, and will feature performances from Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens. There will also be presentations of Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman.

►►► Also read : All the info about the coronavirus

The concert will be broadcast by Europe in the ARD, Canal+ and Grupo RTVE, as well as in other continents. It will also be visible through your Youtube accounts, Facebook and Twitter from the european Commission, as well as on the web pages of “Coronavirus A Global Response“.

It will be preceded, on the Saturday, at a summit organized by the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, during which leaders and officials are expected to announce new pledges.

The fundraiser launched on the 4th of may at the initiative of the european Union for funding the research and the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus has risen to nearly 10 billion euros in the last census, in great part, through the commitments of the european Commission, the european investment Bank (EIB) and the Member (including a promise of $ 27 million in Belgium).

The united states was one of the main absent, which contrasts with the presence of many american stars announced next Saturday. The campaign is also supported by foundations, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, as well as multinational companies.