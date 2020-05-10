Shakira, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé… check out the playlist of female artists of the decade – News Ariana Grande

If this decade has been marked by numerous hits, the female artists are there for something. And for good reason, many singers have been able to pull their pin of the game in the last ten years thanks to their unique voice, their personality and their charisma. Some of the songs have become hits on the world, still played on our airwaves several years after their exit.

It should be noted, of course, the song Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”, released in 2012. From the album “Curiosity” of the singer, the song broke records. On YouTube, for example, the clip has exceeded this by 1 January 2020, the one-billion mark of views. But Carly Rae Jepsen is not the only one to have marked this decade…

Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Rihanna: all at the top of the charts!

The international stars were able to make you dance or move you these past ten years. Who has never made a dance to “7 Rings” Ariana Grande or even “Telephone” Beyoncé and Lady Gaga? Some artists have also managed to stay at the top of the charts for several consecutive years. This is the case, for example, Rihanna and her legendary “S&M” or “Diamonds”, Pink with its title “Raise Your Glass”, “Can We Pretend” and “Fuckin’ Perfect”.

And how not to do praise when it comes to Beyoncé? Queen B has obviously been in the news with the release of several pieces became essential, such as “Run the World”, “Training” or even “Drunk in Love” featuring Jay Z, and “Flawless”, a duet with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The chanteuses francophones are also needed…

You couldn’t draw up your list of female artists of the decade without mentioning a few female vocalists francophone. Angela, Christine and the Queens and Aya Nakamura are without doubt those which have particularly stood out on the music scene. The title “Balance your What” of Angela, released in April 2019, has experienced a real commercial success. The song, especially engaged, which deals with the sexism, inequality, stereotypes, or violence and sexual assault – with the movement #BalanceTonPorc – has attracted the interest of fans of the singer belgian. The clip, which sets the stage for the actors Pierre Niney, Antoine Gouy and Guillaume Delorme, has also delighted the internet with nearly 60 million views on YouTube.

Recently on the front of the stage, Aya Nakamura is one of the revelations of 2019. Thanks to the release of his song “Djadja”, the interpreter has imposed in the industry. Aya Danioko his real name has also unveiled “The Dot”, “Pookie” or even “Girlfriends”.

Released in July 2014, the single “Saint Claude” de Christine and the Queens is the first of his solo album titled “Human Warmth”. Upon its release, the title was a hit. And behind this piece is also a touching story as it is experienced by the interpreter. Héloïse Letissier has chosen to discuss his own experience through the words, as she has been witness to a verbal assault in a bus. A man had then been the target of ridicule from the other passengers.