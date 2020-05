It is without any doubt a great news for the fans of Shakira. Since 2017, and his album “El Dorado”, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” has been rather discreet, to the dismay of his audience.

But this is only a matter of time until that artist comes back to the front of the stage. Very active on social networks, Shakira has confirmed her return to the studio with a photo of her with a headset and sitting in front of a microphone: “I have read your messages bosses, I’m on it”, she commented.