Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus… How to follow the new charity concert against the coronavirus ?

This Saturday, June 27th, many international stars will join forces to collect donations of useful in the search for a vaccine against the covid-19.

The image of the live “One world : together in the home”, organized on the 18th of April last by Lady Gaga and the association “Global Citizen” to support the front of the line of players, another event is about to see the light of day this Saturday night. A great concert to be televised will be broadcast around the world and will have the task of raising the money for the funding of the search for a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Always put in your place by that of “Global Citizen”, this new live will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and will be the host of well-known personalities. We are talking about Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Hugh Jackman, Salma Hayek Pinault, Chris Rock, or Olivia Colman. In the musical, the aff