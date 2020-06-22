Shakira, Coldplay… stars will give a concert in virtual reality to support research of a vaccine against the Covid-19

“Artists have the power to inspire change (…) The 27 June, at the summit and concert, artists, scientists, and world leaders will speak with a single voice, in a moment of sincere and rare global unity”hailed in a press release, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, which co-organizes the event with the organization Global Citizen.

Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Christine and the Queens and others come to complete the list of participants. The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson.

Many celebrities will also participate to show their support: David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, Angelique Kidjo…

To their sides in a series of panels or interviews of experts or opinion leaders: Melinda Gates, chair of the global Alliance for vaccines and immunization (Gavi), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, or Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP, the largest organization of defense of the Black people in the United States)…

The event will be broadcast on many channels in the world, but also on the social networks and digital platforms (accounts, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, european Commission and of the site Overall Goal Unit).

In France, the concert will be broadcast on the channel CSTAR of the Canal+ group, offline, on the night of Saturday 27 to Sunday 28 June at 00H45 (Saturday 22: 45 GMT). It will also be broadcast on Canal+ Africa, into the DROM (west Indies, Polynesia, Reunion) and in new Caledonia during the weekend.

“This event will help encourage the global community that addresses the equitable access to health care and other massive inequalities that characterize our world is facing. This time the story concerns all of us, then let us work together to trace the grooves of a better future for all”said Dwayne Johnson, quoted in the press release of the european Commission.

The donors conference, which will take place at the same time as the concert is the continuation of a movement launched on 4 may with a first meeting. Until now, € 9.8 billion have been collected, according to the latest tallies at the end of may.

The “campaign Overall Goal: Unite for our Future” (“a common purpose: to unite for our future”), was launched on may 28, under the patronage of Ursula von der Leyen, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Wellcome Trust.