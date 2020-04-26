Shakira has just gained his degree in ancient philosophy

PEOPLE – to Resume his studies is not an easy task, especially when one has to take care of her children during the confinement. This mission, Shakira was successful the upper-hand, as evidenced by the certificate of courses that she has won this week.
On Twitter, the singer 43-year-old shared two photos on Thursday, April 23. On one of them, you can see hold in his hands a laptop computer. On the other, this is what is displayed on the screen: the document attesting to his success over the course of ancient philosophy.
“I just finished my program […] four weeks at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote this last. I know… my hobbies are not very useful at this time, but he asked me a lot of work once the children were in bed.”
I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@Penn). I know… my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the “fun” over the past month! pic.twitter.com/cFTCXDjliX
— Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020
She continues: “Thanks to Plato and his predecessors, for all the ‘fun’ they have given me this last month.” Not little proud, the interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” then poses with his diploma, with the same message, but translated into Spanish for its subscribers Spanish-speaking.
Acabo de graduarme de a curso de filosofía antigua. Ya sé that put hobbies no his prácticos pero me tomó horas después de put has sleep los niños. Gracias a Platón, sus predecesores y a la Universidad de Pennsylvania (@Penn) por la “diversión” de estas 4 semanas! pic.twitter.com/TwPZ4u0lwZ
— Shakira (@shakira) April 23, 2020
The young graduate does not lose time. There are just a couple of months, it was on stage, alongside Jennifer Lopez, to ensure the spectacle of the half time of the Super Bowl. An event bombastic, which was attended by 100 million viewers in the United States.
See also on The HuffPost: A year of Trump : who are the new opponents of the american president ?