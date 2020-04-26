Shakira has just gained his degree in ancient philosophy

James Reno
PEOPLE – to Resume his studies is not an easy task, especially when one has to take care of her children during the confinement. This mission, Shakira was successful the upper-hand, as evidenced by the certificate of courses that she has won this week.

On Twitter, the singer 43-year-old shared two photos on Thursday, April 23. On one of them, you can see hold in his hands a laptop computer. On the other, this is what is displayed on the screen: the document attesting to his success over the course of ancient philosophy.

“I just finished my program […] four weeks at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote this last. I know… my hobbies are not very useful at this time, but he asked me a lot of work once the children were in bed.”

She continues: “Thanks to Plato and his predecessors, for all the ‘fun’ they have given me this last month.” Not little proud, the interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” then poses with his diploma, with the same message, but translated into Spanish for its subscribers Spanish-speaking.

The young graduate does not lose time. There are just a couple of months, it was on stage, alongside Jennifer Lopez, to ensure the spectacle of the half time of the Super Bowl. An event bombastic, which was attended by 100 million viewers in the United States.

