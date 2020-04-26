Shakira has just gained his degree in ancient philosophy

PEOPLE – to Resume his studies is not an easy task, especially when one has to take care of her children during the confinement. This mission, Shakira was successful the upper-hand, as evidenced by the certificate of courses that she has won this week.

On Twitter, the singer 43-year-old shared two photos on Thursday, April 23. On one of them, you can see hold in his hands a laptop computer. On the other, this is what is displayed on the screen: the document attesting to his success over the course of ancient philosophy.

“I just finished my program […] four weeks at the University of Pennsylvania, wrote this last. I know… my hobbies are not very useful at this time, but he asked me a lot of work once the children were in bed.”