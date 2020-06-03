Shakira is back in the studio, the proof is in the picture !

His last public appearance had marked the spirits ! It must be said that it is not every day that one is in charge of the musical performance of the mid-time of the Superbowl alongside Jennifer Lopez. A few months after this moment of unique television watched by billions of spectators around the world, Shakira would finally make her grand return su the front of the stage. In fact, while his last album, El Dorado, carried by the tube Chantaje, was released in 2017, the interpreter of Waka Waka just make a big announcement on the social networks. “I’ve read your tweets, I put the heads” sharing it as well with a sense of humor alluding to his new project.

An ad that is accompanied by a snapshot on which we see the star of colombian origin the smile screwed on the lips and armed with a headset and a microphone professionals. The more of doubt, the singer is alive and well in the process of recording his next album. After the huge success of his previous album in the hispanic countries and one semi-failure in France, Shakira, therefore, should make his grand return in the coming months. A world tour is also expected to follow this new project. we can’t wait !