Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay…: an all-star concert for the support of the donations for the vaccine against the coronavirus

The stars of the pop world such as Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, and Miley Cyrus will be performing this Saturday, June 27 in a concert on television and online to support the donations for the research of a vaccine against the coronavirus which is accessible to all in the world, announced Monday the european Commission, co-organizer of a campaign that started last may 28.

This concert is the culmination of the campaign, entitled ” overall Objective : united for our future “, launched by the eu executive and the international NGO Global citizenship. It is the image of a concert similar already organized on the 18th of April to pay tribute to the nursing staff.

The relay planetary

The event will be presented by the actor Dwayne Johnson, and will feature performances from Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens. There will also be presentations of Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Olivia Colman.

The concert will be broadcast by Europe in the ARD, Canal+ and Grupo RTVE, as well as in other continents. It will also be visible through your Youtube accounts, Facebook and Twitter from the european Commission, as well as on the web pages of ” Coronavirus a Global Response “. It will be preceded, on the Saturday, at a summit organized by the president of the european Commission, and Ursula von der Leyen, during which leaders and officials are expected to announce new pledges.

AFP