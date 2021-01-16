Shakira sold her entire musical catalog

Hipgnosis Songs Fund acquired the rights to the catalog of 145 songs by the Colombian singer.

Shakira has just sold her entire music catalog, as confirmed by NME magazine. The Colombian singer has reached an agreement with Hipgnosis Songs Fund to sell the rights to her catalog of 145 songs, the investment firm reported on Wednesday (13).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund is a London-based company that manages songs and invests in music intellectual property, co-founded in 2018 by Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis.

The company, which called Shakira ‘the queen of Latin music’, said it acquired 100% of the copyright, benefiting from the 145 songs the artist wrote, including hits like Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura, among other hits.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed, but the 43-year-old singer is said to make a million-dollar fortune from the sale.

On the deal, Shakira commented in a statement: “I know Hipgnosis will be a wonderful home for my catalog and I am happy to partner with this Merck-led company that truly values ​​artists and their creations and is an ally of songwriters, and who care deeply about the continuity of their songs.

Shakira began her career as a child, and recorded her first CD at the age of 13, but achieved international fame in 1995 with her album Pies descalzos, which included the hits I’m Here, and Where are the Thieves, which for 11 weeks led the Billboard’s best-selling Latin albums chart.

In 2001 he made her debut in the Anglo-Saxon market with the album Laundry Service, which sold more than 13 million copies worldwide, and in 2005 he released Fijacion Oral, Vol. 1, and its English version, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2, both international successes.