Shane Dawson causes a violent reaction to a tweet deleted – JAPANFM

Single point locking applied 1520 peak of cane GOLLOT – DELETE – Lock in cast iron-shaft offset support.- Dimensions of chest : 20 x 140 mm, axis 30 mm – 7 mm Square on the floor.- Not reversible. 357,54 €

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Shane X Jeffree Velvet Liquid Lipstick Shane A rouge Ã lÃvres carpet is very durable. Of the lÃvres so beautiful that will create a complotÂ ! With the formula Ã lÃvres the top-selling Jeffree Star Cosmetics; the red Ã lÃvres liquids Shane X Jeffree Velvet glide on the lÃvres, and leaves a color that stays in place 17,95 €

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Shane X Jeffree Velvet Liquid Lipstick You’re Filming? A rouge Ã lÃvres carpet is very durable. Of the lÃvres so beautiful that will create a complotÂ ! With the formula Ã lÃvres the top-selling Jeffree Star Cosmetics; the red Ã lÃvres liquids Shane X Jeffree Velvet glide on the lÃvres, and leaves a color that stays in place 17,95 €

A tweet, since deleted from Shane Dawson on the world of beauty online has caused reactions of Twitter users.

The same tweet has sent Twitter into a frenzy, but since its removal, a tweet by Shane has triggered a storm with the online community.

Shane has joined the world of beauty with the launch of a collaboration of make up with youtuber and Beauty Guru, Jeffree Starr, and went on Twitter to give your opinion about the drama.

Says the tweet from Shane?

On the 20th of June, Shane Dawson has posted a great tweet to express their thoughts and opinions on the drama in the world of beauty, while saying that he had “finished” with it.

Shane began by saying that the palette of the plot was one of the best experiences of your life, but the only thing that was “learned” from this experience was:

“Gurus of the beauty that are ALWAYS involved in scandals are ALL F *** ING SAME. “

Referring to the famous fight of James Charles and Tati Westbrook, Shane apologized for having used the drama between the two gurus in the trailer of their makeup palette.

He wrote:

“I’m really sorry to Tati and James if I put the drama of the series as if I rouvrais of the injury. “

Shane has finished by writing: “as for my chains, I’ve ended up with the world of beauty. I love what I could create with Jeffree and I’m sure that people assume that I’ve only done it for the money, but this is not true. I simply choose not to make part of this world. “

This content could not be loaded

Shane Dawson is really the use of mental health as a shield to delete his tweet announcing that he was leaving the makeup industry, the defense of Jeffree Star and saying that James Charles had to be “humbled” (for the false accusations that have ruined your life?). I really can’t. – Edwin (@MrEdwinCosta), June 21, 2020

How the fans have reacted on Twitter?

Several Twitter users have claimed that Shane “was a sample of his sensitivity as a shield,” while others have written that the tweet was essentially Shane “complaining that the exposure is stressful for him.”

Others have said that the hate was not needed, with a tweet: “If you don’t like Shane Sawson or Jeffree Star, please, just leave them alone. Tweet the hate is not necessary. Please, stay quiet if you don’t like someone. ”

This content could not be loaded

In other news, Twitter said the tweet deleted from Shane Dawson? Youtube user says he has “finished” with the world of beauty