SHANI DA FLAVA : “I make music to give strength to women “

SHANI DA FLAVA is a young artist of 20 years who began his career in rap in 2018 with the title “DAMN”. His latest single “YUCK” has reached 10 000 listenings on the platforms of streaming. Meeting with an artist to follow.

Why did you get started in rap ?

The hip hop culture this is just what I like since I’m petite. I watched the clips on tv and with my father in the car we listened to Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes. The rap became my passion.

How do you define your music ?

Mhas music represents my personality. She is there to give strength to the women, and bring people together between them.

What is your process of creation ?

My creative process is really at the feeling, according to the inspiration. For example, I listen to a instrumental : if I spent a day with my girlfriends, I’ll tell what we did, how is my life in general ; if I am in a good mood I’ll write what makes me happy.

What is the artist that you inspired the most?

Rihanna. In everything that I do since I’m petite. It was avant-garde on a lot of things as far as fashion, as music. Today everything that comes out, this is it. All the new female singers, female rappers, a lot of girls are influenced by it.

If you had to take out a clip, what would be your visual references ?

The clips of Rihanna ! Clips of Missy Elliott because she was very advanced for its time. The films also can very much inspire me, I like a lot Kill Bill of Tarantino. Movies combat is my thing, I’d bleed a few guys in my videos, like it.

If you had been able to write a song which would it be ?

“Get Money” Lil Kim and Biggie. She is raw and she doesn’t care, she says what she wants to say she is in her own trick.

Is it that, according to you, the rap is a women fairly represented ?

Yes, the United States, but not enough in France. In France, there was no female rappers besides the ones that are really “underground” (ed. culture of niches/sub-cultures) but you have to know them. In the United States they have girls like Cardi B, or Megan thee Stallion that are in the Billboard charts and who say what they have to say, they pass it to the tv in interviews. They have a visibility and for me it is awesome it would it be the same everywhere in the world.

