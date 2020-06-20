Shanna Kress reminds us that there is no obligation for a woman to become a mother

“Each one of us chooses to do what he wants”

Unlike Coralie Porrovecchio, Nabilla Benattia, Jessica Thivenin, Carla Moreau, Emilie Fiorelli or Julia Ricci, who recently gave birth to her second son, Shanna Kress it is not part of the team mom. The beginning of a family seems to not be in their plans for now. A choice that she has, but that doesn’t include some users with the free time of their serves visibly to judge the lives of others. Do not hesitate to give his opinion, which has reacted to the ex-Thibault Kuro.

Is in Instagram Shanna Kress has taken to make things clear : “when we move thirty, we are told ‘you are not married, have no children, you are not the guys ? There is no law that says that you absolutely must be married and with children, and when you have turned thirty. Each one of us chooses to do what he wants to do. People who are married and have children, it is as well.“

“How I would have done with the children ?”

The ex-candidate of The Villa of Broken Hearts 5, then, is revealed “is already pregnant“: “this was not the right time to have children. If I had wanted to, it would have been. Now it is a choice, I don’t, because I knew that I had a lot of things to do, full of things to discover, that this was not the right time for me. (…) It is I who have chosen, because I am part of the united States, I did a lot of things, how I do with the children ?. And then, I thought for the first time I put the shelter in financial.“Shanna Kress has mentioned abortion in his book Don’t be afraid.