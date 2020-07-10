Shaquille O’neal, who is outside the Top 10 All-time Barkley, takes it badly

Despite the interruption of the season in the NBA, Shaquille O’neal and Charles Barkley continue to do the show on TNT. This time, the two consultants had an exchange of the 10 best players in the history of the League. Invited to make your list, Barkley was quickly listed 10 players, unless they have committed a stranger : you forgot about Shaq. Stitched in your ego, the ex-interior of the los Angeles Lakers quickly has been resumed.

“I have a problem with your list, Chuck. I’m not in your Top 10 ! No matter what you smoke in Reno, you have to make it where I have”, launched Shaquille O’neal.

Obviously, the first of the Phoenix Suns has justified his choice.

“I’ve never seen anyone like Shaq. Never. Shaq is the inner most dominant of the story, in my opinion. But, I have him behind Magic, Bird, LeBron or Kobe. He is not behind anyone. Shaq just happens then is 11, 12 or 13,” explained Charles Barkley.

And both say right away, this justification has absolutely calmed down Shaq…

“Chuck, do you know ? I miss you, but I don’t want to discuss it with you. You have two options : when we will meet again you will have to face him (showing his fist, editor’s note), or to remove your clothes and jump in the lake, its river and its ocean, the expanse of water behind you hold your breath for 30 minutes.

When I see you, you’re going to have my hands on it ! I’m not in your Top 10 ? This is a joke ?”, then, finish the Great Diesel.

Shaq gives him a Top 10 All-time places him 2nd behind Jordan… Kobe 9

For the record, here are the Top 10 Charles Barkley (who actually announced the 11 players) : Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Only of legends. But Shaquille O’neal deserves “at least” to be in the discussion…