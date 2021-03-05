Share Mia Khalifa The Cover of her daring calendar!

Undoubtedly, former actress Mia Khalifa continues to attract the attention of her follower’s thanks to the content she shares on social media, an example of this in a Twitter post she shared a long time ago and at the same time on Instagram excited her fans, in which she appears showing off the cover of her calendar while wearing a tight black body with lace and transparencies.

This post was made by the beautiful celebrity of the social networks on December 7, 2018, on both Instagram and Twitter, although the same day the reactions by her fans were more crowded on Instagram because she has a greater number of followers there.

Mia Khalifa has more than 23 million 100 thousand followers on Instagram, unlike Twitter which has just over 3 million 600 thousand which is a big difference, the post on the microblogging service has 23 thousand likes, as for Instagram it is about a million 400 thousand.

The model and former actress of films for adults published in 2018 what would be her calendar 2019 for 2019, on Instagram we found several publications regarding this project, although evidently, she shared only certain content, the goal was for her fans to buy the pieces of which, each was signed by herself.

On Instagram she has more than 16 thousand comments that allude to her beauty, and how beautiful she looked in photography, although in anyone she shares she tends to look beautiful, especially when she boasts her figure and especially her burly atr! button.

It would come as no surprise if she again decided to launch a calendar that would probably be for 2022 when the pandemic ended (that we look forward to) because the beautiful Mia Khalifa has been working with some artistic photo shoots where her total beauty is highlighted.

The same thing happened when she posed for her cover, in which she appears in a rather suggestive pose, while she is on the floor sitting showing off her characteristic and striking charms the model and wife of Robert Sandberg is sitting in a studio with wooden flooring, not much is distinguished the type of luga accurately because there is a lot of light.

The beautiful model originally from Beirut, Lebanon is wearing a bold black body with some cuts at the waist that surely produce a much narrower visual effect of this part of her figure, her huge charms are supported by one thin thread and covered in “half cup” with black lace and some transparencies.

As for her turned legs, she is wearing beautiful black-tipped sneakers that appear to be patent leather so that Mia Khalifa managed to highlight her legs she wore lace net stockings that reach half leg.

She used the same description for both social networks, where she claimed to be more than excited by the launch of her calendar stating that “Patron” members at the time had an additional discount, but that they could purchase it on a link she left on the same description, the page where you could purchase it at the time is no longer available.

Ah weighs that it has been a short time since launching her calendar Mia Khalifa has changed quite a bit in her figure, for a few months now she started exercising, has managed to lose weight and tone her muscles in case she decides to launch a new calendar will surely be much more flirtatious than the previous one that without hesitation.