Sharon Osbourne caught COVID-19

The presenter spent a short time in the hospital and is now in isolation.

Sharon Osbourne is recovering from COVID-19 after a brief hospitalization.

The television host revealed that she recently tested positive for coronavirus and is currently “recovering” away from her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and her family.

The co-host of The Talk revealed her diagnosis on Monday via social media.

“I wanted to share that I have tested positive for Covid 19,” Osbourne wrote. “After a brief hospitalization, I am now recovering somewhere far from Ozzy (who tested negative) … Everyone, please stay safe and sound.”

The news comes less than a week after Sharon’s The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharon has had two COVID scares this year (20) after coming into contact with people who tested positive and was forced to host The Talk virtually from home both times.