Sharon Osbourne is already at home after overcoming Covid-19

The 68-year-old star was isolated after testing positive for the respiratory disease.

Sharon Osbourne is already home with her family, after spending several weeks away from loved ones after being diagnosed with Covid-19, leading to her being hospitalized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

The 68-year-old star went into isolation after testing positive for the respiratory disease earlier this month and is now happy to be back with her husband Ozzy Osbourne in time to vacation together.

Sharing a photo of Ozzy in a mask on the couch with five puppies, she wrote: “I was able to come home after two negative tests and see the joy that awaits me. So grateful to be home for the holidays. Thank you all very much for your love and support… Stay safe and I wish you the best parties ”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Her comments were made nearly 10 days after she revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus and was recovering far from home.

She tweeted at the time that she was in a safe place and that she had to isolate herself because Ozzy tested negative.

In a series of videos, Sharon reported her symptoms, which included “fever, severe cough, and a lot of pain and suffering.”