Sharon Stone, very affected by the suicide of her ex

Producer Steve Bing has died, and, according to the first elements of the investigation, he would have committed suicide. A new one, that was really sad Sharon Stone, his ex-girlfriend…
Beautiful, elegant, sexy, fun, and assuming their age and have fun during the confinement… Is all of that, Sharon Stone. The beautiful american actress, known worldwide for his role in the Basic Instincthas always had this touch of sensuality in the eyes, this charming smile and is full of generosity… in short, 62 years of age, the icon is sexy, it has lost none of his pride and continues to wreak havoc in every public appearance. Only here, in the last few days, your beautiful smile disappeared. In fact, her ex-husband, the producer, a multi-millionaire Steve Bing died. The body of the man was found lifeless on Monday, June 22, and in accordance with the first elements of the investigation, it appears that he was given the death…
“It is very difficult”
A new that it was cold in the back to Sharon Stone, obviously, still close to her ex-boyfriend. Interviewed by the magazine Extra on Thursday 25 June, she confessed her sadness by this news. “It is really hard. I struggled to cry.“For almost ten years at the end of the 1990s, the actress and the producer have done several times the feeling of the hand on the red carpet. But in the interview granted to a journalistExtraSharon Stone has confessed that the man was a complex character. “He was a person complicated, which I think is not always the right decisions. It is a difficult one. A very difficult…“
“I’m devastated”
In the autopsy that was revealed to the press, Steve Bing, of 55 years, was found in his apartment in California, and would be dead “multiple contusions“. Suffering from depression, he had also been in a relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, with whom he had a son. Immediately after the announcement of his death, the british actress of 55 years had, as Sharon Stone, he expressed his sorrow for the death of the father of your child. “I’m devastated that Steve is no longer with us. We were very happy together, and although there have been difficult times, the key, are the memories of a good man, and adorable. We are again near the course of the last few years and that he had spoken for the last time during the 18 years of our child. This is a new and terrible…“