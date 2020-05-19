Shawn Mendes admits crack not for Camila Cabello, but for… Emma Watson

“Uh, I like… and I still love Emma Watson and this is what I’ll say to him” said Shawn Mendes, a little hesitant and visibly intimidated. An answer so cute which he was almost ashamed, that his fans have loved it. The interpreter of “If I Can’t Have You” has even stated : “When I met her, I was really very embarrassed”.
