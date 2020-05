Shawn Mendes mad in Q&A at Los Angeles

Couple marketing or torque real ? The two stars are very close since the release of their new hit, “Senorita” where the two artists played the role of two young people who fall in love to one another.

If Camila Cabello has not yet been expressed on the subject, Shawn has denied the information. When asked by a fan during a Q&A at Los Angeles, he denies a relationship by a shake of the head negative.