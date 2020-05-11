Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as a couple : they kiss, finally, in public

Camila Cabello (22 years) and Shawn Mendes (21 years old) are in love ! On July 13, 2019, the two “friends” have been caught in the act of french kiss at a café in San Francisco. Since the release of their clip very sexy Señorita last June 20, the two artists spent a lot of time together. So friends or lovers ? It was the buzz of THE moment on the Canvas. All that according to the magazine Peoplethe ex-member of Fifth Harmony would have left her boyfriend Matthew Hussey in June of 2019, there was just one month. The fault to Shawn ?

Yet, the interpreter of If I Can’t Have You had recently denied being in a relationship with the singer during a question and answer session with fans in Los Angeles, on July 6, 2019. Anyway, now things are clear. If the two stars have nothing formalized at the moment, these photos speak for themselves. A little later that same day, the canadian singer could not resist and once again kissed in public as the interpreter of Havana.