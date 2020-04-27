Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in a fake couple to promote their career ? The truth uncovered !

A story about true love ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, since a few months, the two singers appear more in love than ever. First friends, they decided to try and give themselves a chance. A romance that has pleased their fans but has also made a lot of noise on the Canvas. While Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes would be cold after a hint that sowed doubt, the two artists do-they pretend to be in a couple to promote their respective careers ? This is THE theory that is rocking the internet users. The reason for this ? The two lovebirds are far from being discrete and do not hesitate to speak openly of their relationship. In addition, the Canvas blames them to make it tons as soon as they need to interpret their duo, Señorita.

But can we really conclude that the two singers are a fake couple ? If you believe the information disclosed to it by Gossip Coptheir statements seem very sincere. Let's not forget that they have forged a beautiful friendship before putting them together. Why take the risk of messing it up only for the buzz ? It's still hard to believe ! Besides, the ceremony of Grammy Awards has also proven that they did not want to use their history to sell more of their music. Thus, they are not all displayed together, and they even decided to appear on the Red Carpet each of their side. The proof that they are authentic and they're not on the wave ? Only time will tell !