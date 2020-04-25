Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello judged irresponsible in the face of the rules of containment, they are a clasher on the web

If recently, some internet users were based in seeing these photos of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello confined together, other in contrast, have not appreciated that the two lovebirds appear all smiles in the streets of Miami. While a large part of the world’s population is currently facing the outbreak of coronavirus and follows the instructions of strict confinement and isolation, the two singers have agreed an exit to the open air hand in hand. An act deemed irresponsible by some tweeters who did not hesitate to share their displeasure on the social network.

@shawnmendes @camilacabello stay the f inside ????????♀️ how can one day you speak it is awareness about the virus and the next go outside and do stuff?? Is this a joke ? — sofia (@shawnpiscosour) March 23, 2020

I see these photos surfacing online. It was taken recently, aim tell me how @Camila_Cabello and @ShawnMendes are apparently out and about in Miami, having coffee ‘outside’ and holding hands, in this Coronavirus lockdown pandemic? Isn’t this bad for their health? — Link (@101miss_lien) March 26, 2020

Shouldn’t they be inside. Damn i am at my house for 2 weeks now ..and they are walking without a worry in the world ???????? i want that life — Alessia (@freetime_sm3) March 26, 2020

Very surge, a user commented : “@shawnmendes & @camilacabello, for heaven’s sake stay home ! How can you talk about a day of the awareness of the virus and then go outside to do your stuff ? This is a joke ?”. Other users have also reported what they thought : “I see these photos that turn up on the internet. They have recently been taken but tell me why Camila and Shawn are out to Miami taking their coffee and holding hands, in the middle of the period of confinement because of the coronavirus ? This is not supposed to be bad for their health ?”, “Shouldn’t they be inside ? It’s been 2 weeks that I’m home… And to them they are walking without worrying about anything. I want this life” could any one in particular to read. While waiting to find out if the couple will react, know that Camila Cabello revealed to be tired by his relationship with Shawn Mendes.

