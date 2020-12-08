SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO SURPRISINGLY RELEASE NEW DUET “THE CHRISTMAS SONG”

For this Christmas so different from the others, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to give us a very special gift. The couple surprisingly released a new featuring titled “The Christmas Song”. It is a new version of a great classic of Christmas songs.

To listen to it, all you have to do is click play below.

On the occasion of the release of the song, Camila wrote this message to fans:

“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. During the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans, so we thought we’d put together something special for you: our interpretation of ‘The Christmas Song.’ All streams of the song will support those in need right now and, to kick off, we donated 100,000 to Feeding America. We love you so much and we hope you can enjoy this song during your Christmas holidays safely and happily. You would make our holidays that way if you went to their website and donated to one of their sectors and helped your community! They have sectors across the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today. “

“The Christmas Song” is part of the deluxe version of Shawn Mendes ‘ new album “Wonder”, released on December 4th.