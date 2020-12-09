SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released the official video of “The Christmas Song”, their personal version of the great Christmas classic.

The two artists shot the clip at home, surrounded by their family. In addition to the couple, the great protagonist is Tarzan, the very tender puppy adopted by the two last month.

Get ready to receive your daily dose of sweetness and click play below!

On the occasion of the release of “The Christmas Song”, Camila wrote this message to fans:

“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. During the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans, so we thought we’d put together something special for you: our interpretation of ‘The Christmas Song.’ All streams of the song will support those in need right now and, to kick off, we donated 100,000 to Feeding America. We love you so much and we hope you can enjoy this song during your Christmas holidays safely and happily. You would make our holidays that way if you went to their website and donated to one of their sectors and helped your community! They have sectors across the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today. “