CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO: “THE CHRISTMAS SONG” VIDEO IS THE SWEETEST THING YOU’LL SEE TODAY

Posted on

Shawn Mendes and  Camila Cabello have released the official video of  “The Christmas Song”, their personal version of the great Christmas classic.

The two artists shot the clip at home, surrounded by their family. In addition to the couple, the great protagonist is Tarzan, the very tender puppy adopted by the two last month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Get ready to receive your daily dose of sweetness and click play below!

On the occasion of the release of “The Christmas Song”, Camila wrote this message to fans:

“This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges. During the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our  love  to you amazing humans, so we thought we’d put together something special for you: our interpretation of ‘The Christmas Song.’ All streams of the song will support those in need right now and, to kick off, we donated 100,000 to Feeding America. We love you so much and we hope you can enjoy this song during your Christmas holidays safely and happily. You would make our holidays that way if you went to their website and donated to one of their sectors and helped your community! They have sectors across the nation. Let’s make our little corner of the world more beautiful today. “

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top