Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabelo are a very nice gesture !

Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello made a little gesture to the nursing staff. MCE TV gives you more details !

Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello are in confinement as the rest of the world. But the couple is taking advantage of this period differently.

In fact, as a lot of stars, Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello decide to use their free time to do good deeds.

Indeed, in early April the couple made a surprise to the children of the Children’s National Hospital in Washington D. C. During these calls, the children étaient very surprised to be able to talk to their favourite stars.

Moreover, Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello have take the opportunity to answer questions from their fans. They were also children how was their confinement.

Moreover, the young woman confessed she learned Spanish to Shawn Mendes. And that the latter was learning the guitar.

Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello their nice gesture

Sometimes it’s the little gestures that make the biggest pleasure. This time Shaw Mendes and Camila Cabello sends maps to the Toronto hospital.

In fact, the couple sent a small gift card a value of 5 dollars for Tim Hortons coffee. Moreover, they have also sent a card.

In effect on this young man and his sweetheart was to thank the efforts of aid providers. A small gift that has made a lot of pleasure to his last.

In fact, on Wednesday a employees of the restaurant of the hospital was distributing the envelopes. In it stood two gift vouchers of 5dollars and a map of the couple.

A small gesture that has made hot in the heart of the caregiver. In fact, Julia says that she was really happy with the gift.

She also works as a health care aide at the hospital and takes care of the reception of the other employees of the hospital. She is so very happy with this surprise during his coffee break.

