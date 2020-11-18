SHAWN MENDES AND JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCED THE RELEASE OF THEIR SINGLE “MONSTER”

After months of rumors, it’s now official: Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have made a song together! It’s called “Monster” and will be released on Friday, November 20th as a new single from “Wonder”, Shawn’s fourth studio album coming December 4th.

A few hours ago both artists announced the release of the collaboration by posting a video teaser on their social profiles.

A few days ago Shawn had unveiled the tracklist of “Wonder”, suggesting the presence of a mysterious featuring.

Speculation about a duet between the two pop stars began to rampage last August when both were seen exiting the same recording studio, Andrew Watt’s Studio in Los Angeles.

Months later, in an interview, Shawn answered a question on the matter like this:

” If I were to turn down a featuring with Justin it would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was 9. I can’t confirm or deny collaboration with him.”

“In the last 6 months we have gotten very close – continued the singer referring to his colleague – It’s really nice to have him as a mentor in many ways, just to talk, because there are not many people doing this kind of thing.”