SHAWN MENDES AND JUSTIN BIEBER UNVEILED THE COVER OF THEIR DUET “MONSTER”

The anticipation is growing for the new collaborative single from Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber entitled “Monster”, which is set for release on Friday 20 November. While waiting to hear it, below you can feast your eyes on the promotional images of the song, cover included.

After months of rumors, the collaboration between the two artists was confirmed only a few days ago with the release of this video teaser :

About his relationship with Justin , Shawn said in an interview:

“Over the past 6 months we’ve gotten a lot closer. It’s really nice to have him as a mentor in so many ways, just to talk, because there aren’t many people doing this kind of thing.”