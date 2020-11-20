SHAWN MENDES AND JUSTIN BIEBER UNVEILED THE COVER OF THEIR DUET “MONSTER”

By
D1 Soft Ball News
-
0
31

The anticipation is growing for the new collaborative single from  Shawn Mendes  and  Justin Bieber  entitled “Monster”, which is set for release on Friday 20 November. While waiting to hear it, below you can feast your eyes on the promotional images of the song, cover included.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

After months of rumors, the collaboration between the two artists was confirmed only a few days ago with the release of this video teaser :

About his relationship with Justin , Shawn said in an interview:

“Over the past 6 months we’ve gotten a lot closer.  It’s really nice to have him as a mentor in so many ways, just to talk, because there aren’t many people doing this kind of thing.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR