SHAWN MENDES: ANDERSON .PAAK WILL BE ON THE NEW ALBUM “WONDER”

During the interview with Shawn Mendes by the iconic Elton John for VMan magazine, many interesting aspects emerged regarding “Wonder”, the new album of the pop star due out on December 4th.

In addition to explaining his relationship with Justin Bieber and the meaning of their duet “Monster”, the singer revealed that within the record there will also be another collaboration, the one with Anderson .Paak.

The American musician, singer, and producer is one of Elton John’s favorite artists, who asked Shawn how the idea of ​​working with him came about.

“I once read this hilarious comment under a YouTube video that said ‘If Anderson Paak gets better, he’ll glow. His skin starts to glow with golden light.’ It’s funny, there are only a few musicians who when they perform it’s like they play thanks to divine power. I love the way he plays. It’s like he’s singing on drums. “

At the moment we do not yet know the exact role of Anderson .Paak in “Wonder”, but we are sure that when we listen to the album we will notice his magic touch. We can’t wait for December 4th!