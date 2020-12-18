CELEBRITIES

Shawn Mendes counts the minutes to his Christmas with Camila Cabello

Posted on

The singer is excited to spend the Christmas holidays with the singer and at her parents’ house.

Shawn Mendes is “counting down the minutes until Christmas” with excitement because his beloved Camila Cabello plans to join him for the holidays.

During his interview with People magazine, the Grammy-winning singer admitted: “I will return home to Pickering” and “Camila will come with me.”

He also explained: “We will be quarantined in my parents’ house, so in my childhood room. And we will be with my immediate family. ”

He also added to the publication: “I had not waited so long for something in so long, it is really like counting the minutes.”

