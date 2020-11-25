SHAWN MENDES DELVED INTO THE MEANING OF THE SCENE AT THE MTV VMAS WITH CAMILA CABELLO FROM HIS DOCUMENTARY

Have you seen the Shawn Mendes documentary called In Wonder yet?

Be careful because below you may find some spoilers, in particular regarding the scene in which the singer and Camila Cabello rehearse for the performance at the MTV VMA 2019 on their duet ” Señorita “.

At one point, the 22-year-old pulls away from center stage and sits down. His girlfriend approaches him to comfort him, say ” I love you ” and give him a kiss.

Shawn Mendes talked about this scene in life with fans, explaining why he thinks it is a perfect example of how “lucky” he is to have Camila Cabello by his side.

“You (in connection) really know me but for the general public, my relationship with Camila is just a song, a video, two famous names – he started – But the truth is that I have been writing songs about Camila for years and there is a side of us that is best friends, we have been best friends since we were 16 and I feel it shows in the documentary. “

” There’s this scene that always reminds me of how lucky I am to have her by my side. We’re at the VMAs, I’m sitting there because I get very nervous about every awards show, or pretty much everything actually at this point, because I really care “.

” I’m there breathing, playing and she comes and says to me: ‘You know I love you right?’. And I:” I know ‘. When he says it it is as if he says: ‘Everything will be fine’. It’s something that always manages to bring me back to Earth. “

You can hear this insight directly from Shawn Mendes’ voice: