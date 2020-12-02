SHAWN MENDES EXPLAINED HOW CAMILA CABELLO’S CONFIDENCE IN HIS BODY MADE HIM FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE WITH HIMSELF

Shawn Mendes has already recounted how Camila Cabello changed him by positively influencing him in certain aspects, such as pushing him to keep closer contact with family and friends, allaying his stage anxiety, or encouraging him to be faithful to the type of music. what he wants to do.

The Canadian has now added another detail in an interview with GQ, namely that his girlfriend taught him to feel more comfortable in his own body.

Before he was with her, he felt the pressure to look in top shape: ” Sometimes I slept only three hours so I could wake up two hours earlier just to train .” A voice inside him told him: “If you don’t train, you will lose fans .”

Speaking of the public and media scrutiny the 23-year-old sometimes experiences on her physique, Shawn Mendes explained that he noticed Camila’s reaction and took notes, learning not to be so strict with himself.

” She’s so strong, so clear, so confident in her body and so articulate and empathetic to others, that it really changed the way I saw mine. It changed my life, ” said the 22-year-old.

He then realized that: ” Sometimes it is a better decision to sleep a little more than to lift weights .”