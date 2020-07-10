Shawn Mendes in the point of collaborating with Justin Bieber ?

In a video that circucle on the Canvas, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber improvise a duet on the piano. They are going to work together ?

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes might reveal a collaboration in the weeks to come. A video is casting doubt on the Canvas ! CSM reveals all the details.

A duet with Justin Bieber – Shawn Mendes ? Their fans could only dream of ! Falls well, the desire of which can get. In fact, the two singers canadian should by uniting your talent the length of a song.

In any case, is the claim of many users on the web. For the moment, there is no official information it has been revealed.

But a video, more mysterious, seeding the doubt. In reality, it is suggested to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber at a party.

While the singer of “Señorita”, plays the piano, the bride Hailey Baldwin lends his voice. Therefore, this last hums a melody that is as yet unknown in the panorama of international music.

On the other hand, these extracts, in black and white, were shared by Scooter Braun. If you don’t know who he is, which is no other than the the producer of Justin Bieber !

So, the fans are going crazy. The two artists are currently working for a collaboration in the future ? It looks like this !

Shawn Mendes is the console

Yes, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber could very well blend their talents and to satisfy their fans with a featuring. Anyway, it would be a success !

In any case, this collaboration falls in the pike. In fact, the canadian singer could take advantage of this new musical project recover from your break up.

Since a few days ago, a rumor circulating on the web. The beautiful Camila’s Hair would have fallen. If the pretty brown denies rumors, internet users are not fooled. They do not believe in it at all !

And for a good reason, Shawn Mendes does not stop to clean the house on your account of Instagram. Therefore, the musician has removed several photos and videos of them ! Ouch…

