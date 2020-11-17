SHAWN MENDES: IN THE TRACK OF “WONDER” THERE IS ALSO A MYSTERIOUS FEATURING

Shawn Mendes shared via Instagram the tracklist of “Wonder”, his new album of unreleased songs to be released on December 4th.

In case you haven’t been able to decipher the post’s handwriting, take a look below:

1. “Intro”

2. “Wonder”

3. “Higher”

4. “24 Hours”

5. “Teach Me How to Love”

6. “Call My Friends”

7. “Dream”

8. “Song for No One”

9. “Monster” Shawn Mendes & ________

10. “305”

11. “Always Been You”

12. “Piece of You”

13. “Look Up at the Stars”

14. “Can’t Imagine”

As you can see, inside the disc there is also a mysterious featuring made by Shawn with a star still top secret. For weeks there have been rumors of an alleged collaboration entitled “Monster” and made with Justin Bieber.

Rumors of a possible duet between the two Canadian artists began to get persistent in August when both were seen exiting the same recording studio, Andrew Watt’s Studio in Los Angeles.

Months later, in an interview, Shawn answered a question about the long-awaited featuring like this:

” If I were to turn down a featuring with Justin it would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was 9. I can’t confirm or deny collaboration with him.”

“In the last 6 months we have gotten very close – continued the singer referring to his colleague – It’s really nice to have him as a mentor in many ways, just to talk, because there are not many people doing this kind of thing.”