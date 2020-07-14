Shawn Mendes is back in the studio to record new songs! At least that is what suggests the recent publications by the author-composer-performer in canada in the social networks.

In the last days, Shawn Mendes he has published several pictures of him trying to save what appears to be his fourth studio album, is the guitar or the piano. The interpreter There’s Nothing you and Me Back he had also confirmed that they have begun to work on their new album, ” last February, just weeks before the start of the crisis COVID-19.

These new publications arise only a couple of days after the birth of a rumor that claims that a future collaboration between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. The origin of this? Videos where you can see the two artists together, during a working session was shared by none other than Scott Braun, the producer of Justin Bieber!

We will soon be treated to new songs Shawn Mendes? To a duet with Justin Bieber? In a new collaboration with Camila Hair? All hopes are now authorized to the many fans of the singer of 21 years!

🖤🧡 A publication shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) the 11 Jul. 2020 at 8 :38 am PDT

🧡 A publication shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) the 10 Jul. 2020 12 :12 PDT