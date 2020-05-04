Shawn Mendes out with his dog !

In the Story of his account Instagram, Camila Cabello has unveiled a video really is adorable. Indeed, Shawn Mendes has exploded their dog !

In these times quite complicated, Camila Cabello decided to remind his fans of the important things in life. The sweetheart of Shawn Mendes tries to help his subscribers to focus on the present moment without thinking of tomorrow.

On Instagram, Camila Cabello had confided : “Something that I remember today. We are all so caught up in the future. In our goals, in the lists of things to do. In what we must become, in what we want to achieve or do or same feel in the future. But life is never NOW “ .

Camila Cabello was then encouraged his fans took the opportunity of the present moment : “Today, I reminds me of watching around me and to enjoy the fullness of this moment. And be thankful for the small things “ .

The young woman also aims to take advantage of each precious moment of life. And the least we can say is that it does not miss live well to the sides of Shawn Mendes. For its part, the latter also tries to reassure his fans in these difficult times.

Camila Cabello reveals a moment of love between Shawn Mendes and his dog

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are also trying to pass the time to their fans. With small videos pretty funny, they occupy their fans as they can. This Sunday, may 3rd, the beautiful brunette has also posted an adorable video Story of his account Instagram.

The singer showed his beloved Shawn Mendes playing with their big black dog. A nice moment of complicity that has given a little joy to the Canvas.

In the caption of his video Instagram, Camila Cabello has also entrusted to its subscribers : “Go slow and take care of you today guys. Sunday Sunday is better than every two days “ .

Tags : Camila Cabello – Camila Cabello dog – Camila Cabello Instagram – Camila Cabello photo – Camila Cabello, Shawn mendes – Camila Cabello story – Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes dog