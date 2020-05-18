Shawn Mendes prepares for new titles – Actu Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes he writes a new album?

By posting this publication, Shawn Mendes knew that he was going to intrigue his fans. Is it preparing a new album? This is what this message might have you believe. Isolated during this period of confinement, the artist probably wrote many of the songs. For now, the canadian singer casts doubt.

After the last date of his world tour in Mexico, “Shawn Mendes The Tower”, the artist wanted to take a little break. “I perform on stage every night, in front of the people the most incredible in the world”. But not to worry for his fans, since he had promised to return quickly with new projects.