SHAWN MENDES REVEALED THAT ALL OF HIS OLD SONGS WERE INSPIRED BY CAMILA CABELLO

Camila Cabello has always been a source of inspiration for Shawn Mendes, even when they weren’t a couple and hardly knew each other. He revealed it himself in the documentary “In Wonder”, available on Netflix.

In a preview of “In Wonder,” we hear the Canadian artist tell that all his old songs were about Camila, including the very famous “Treat You Better”.

“We were in New York and suddenly one of my songs was on the radio or something – explains Shawn – and it turns out that song was about Camila. So I said to her like ‘ Yeah, it’s about you. Everything is about you. . All the songs have always been about you. “ She said something like,” How do you mean? ” and I ‘All the songs I wrote were about you, Treat You Better, all of them! And she reacted like’ Oh my God ”. He had never known! All this time I thought if she noticed. “

The singer continues:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to write songs that do justice to my feelings for Camila. I guess it’s like when you see the moon or the stars and you try to take a picture with your iPhone but you can’t, they don’t come out right, because certain things cannot be captured. “

Shawn and Camila have been together for about a year and a half, but they’ve known each other for a lot longer. Since 2014, when they both opened Austin Mahone’s Live On Tour concerts. Shawn had just released the single “Life Of The Party” and Camila was in the prime of her career with Fifth Harmony.