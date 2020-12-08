CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES REVEALED THAT HIS DAD ALREADY CALLS CAMILA CABELLO “DAUGHTER-IN-LAW”

Posted on

Some time ago, Shawn Mendes called Camila Cabello’s parents ” my second mom and my second dad ” and now he has said that his parents welcomed the singer with open arms too.

In an interview on The Zach Sang Show, the host asked the 22-year-old if he and his girlfriend have ever talked about ” the future together, starting precisely from the fact that they both feel at home with their respective families.

” The way I see things is long-term, I always think so, so yes – replied Shawn Mendes – She is a true partner, a partner in crime. Someone to discuss all ideas, even the most difficult ones. life. Yes, we always talk about it. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

The interviewer then quoted the song ” When you’re ready ” in which the Canadian sings ” you go to your parents and your parents tell you that she is the one “. Also in light of the fact that Shawn explained that all his songs are about Camila Cabello, he asked him if his ” They Really Believe It ” is the right person for him:

” My dad is never serious about things and he always teases me by asking me, ‘How is my daughter-in-law?’. Obviously, your parents don’t know it, but when you know it, you know it – he added, referring precisely to knowing if she is “the right one” – but I certainly talked a lot about it with them “.

