SHAWN MENDES SHARED SOME SWEET COVER VIDEOS HE MADE WHEN HE WAS 14

Shawn Mendes took some time this weekend to browse through the scrapbook. Or rather, video! In fact, the singer posted fragments of clips made when he was 14 on his Instagram stories. This is a cover of Ron Pope’s “Drop In The Ocean” which he had posted on YouTube in 2002.

Shawn’s talent and sweetness were already clear at that time!

During this back in the days, Shawn Mendes also shared a video of him singing Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” made when he was 16.

“Come awn bro! 16 year old me was fearless” Shawn via IG story watching his old YouTube covers pic.twitter.com/XS9mg7wz8Q — Shawn Mendes Updates (@DailyMendesLife) November 8, 2020

Speaking of tenderness, Shawn has just adopted a new puppy along with his girlfriend Camila Cabello. The singer presented him on Instagram, with a slideshow that includes two very sweet videos.