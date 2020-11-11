SHAWN MENDES SINGING THE COVER OF “CAN’T TAKE MY EYES OFF YOU” WILL MAKE YOU FALL IN LOVE

Shawn Mendes has definitely captured our hearts with his recent performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

As all the guests on the program, the Canadian artist also chose to sing the cover of a song that is very close to his heart. This is “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, a well-known love song by Frankie Valli from 1967.

Take a few minutes, play the video below, and get ready to fall in love (once again) with Shawn and his talent.

In addition to “Can not Take My Eyes Off You”, the singer has performed piano and voice also “Wonder”, his latest single which takes its name from the new album to be released on December 4.